Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 – La lista dei vincitori e le clip

Ieri sera, Domenica 19 Gennaio 2020, è andata in scena la cerimonia di premiazione dei SAG Awards, ovvero i premi del cinema assegnati dalla Screen Actors Guild, il sindacato degli attori di Hollywood più importante. Il premio più importante è stato attribuito a Parasite del regista sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho che ha vinto il premio come miglior cast. È la prima volta che a vincere il premio sia un film non in lingua inglese. Di seguito tutti i video più significativi della serata e la lista dei vincitori.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“Bombshell” (Lionsgate)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) (WINNER)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) (WINNER)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television/Pop TV)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Avengers: Endgame” (WINNER)

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Game of Thrones” (WINNER)

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”