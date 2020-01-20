Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 – La lista dei vincitori e le clip

Ieri sera, Domenica 19 Gennaio 2020, è andata in scena la cerimonia di premiazione dei SAG Awards, ovvero i premi del cinema assegnati dalla Screen Actors Guild, il sindacato degli attori di Hollywood più importante. Il premio più importante è stato attribuito a Parasite del regista sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho che ha vinto il premio come miglior cast. È la prima volta che a vincere il premio sia un film non in lingua inglese. Di seguito tutti i video più significativi della serata e la lista dei vincitori.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
“Bombshell” (Lionsgate)
“The Irishman” (Netflix)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
“Parasite” (Neon) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)
Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“The Crown” (Netflix) (WINNER)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) (WINNER)
David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) (WINNER)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
Joey King (“The Act”)
Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
“Barry” (HBO)
“Fleabag” (Amazon)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) (WINNER)
“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television/Pop TV)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
“Avengers: Endgame” (WINNER)
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
“Game of Thrones” (WINNER)
“GLOW”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Watchmen”