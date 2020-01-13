Oscar Nominations 2020, la lista completa dei candidati

Ebbene, oggi, lunedì 13 Gennaio 2020, finalmente sono stati rivelati i nomi di tutti i candidati della prossima edizione degli Oscar. Che sarà trasmessa in diretta mondiale dall’ABC nella notte delle stelle del prossimo 9 Febbraio.

A Los Angeles, stamane, ore 14:00 del pomeriggio italiano, l’attore e produttore John Cho e l’attrice/sceneggiatrice/produttrice Issa Rae hanno diramato la full list, così come dicono gli americani, delle nomination.

Due settimane fa, noi stilammo il nostro personalissimo pronostico. E, con estremo orgoglio, dobbiamo auto-elogiarci nel poter fieramente dichiarare che, in linea di massima, le nostre previsioni furono assai fondate e quasi del tutto azzeccate.

Ovviamente, non sono mancate le sorprese e ci stupiamo di alcune clamorose esclusioni comunque preventivate.

D’altronde, che piaccia o no, gli Oscar sono un gioco, una lotteria e la selezione dei candidati, a eccezione fatta per la categoria di Miglior Film, è severamente ristretta a cinque nomi. Forse, sono troppo pochi. Ed è perciò inevitabile che, ogni anno, qualcuno rimanga, volente o nolente, all’asciutto.

Salta come sempre all’occhio, assai inspiegabile l’esclusione di Robert De Niro nella categoria di miglior attore per The Irishman. Sebbene sia stato candidato, però, come produttore per il suddetto miglior film. The Irishman è stato candidato, infatti, alla bellezza di 10 Oscar. Probabilmente, essendo per l’appunto candidato come producer, al suo nome per la gara del Best Actor gli s’è preferito Jonathan Pryce de I due Papi.

Esclusione piuttosto amara anche per Taron Egerton di Rocketman. Dopo la sua vittoria ai Golden Globe, pareva quasi certa oramai la sua candidatura, invece Taron rimarrà a casa a mordersi le mani.

È Joker, il film vincitore della scorsa settantaseiesima Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia a ottenere il record di nomination di quest’anno, ben undici. Un risultato tanto incredibile quanto meritato. È a nostro avviso il film epocale della stagione, indiscutibilmente. La pioggia di nomination ricevute, eh sì, sono sacrosante.

Segue poi C’era una volta a… Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino. A quota nove.

Ecco la lista completa:

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

(Disney)

A 20th Century Fox Production

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

A Defender Films/Piki Films Production

Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

Joker

(Warner Bros)

A Joint Effort Production

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Columbia Pictures/Regency Enterprises Production

Amy Pascal, Producer

Marriage Story

(Netflix)

A Netflix/HeyDay Films Production

Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

A DreamWorks Pictures Production

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Columbia Pictures Production

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

Parasite

(Neon)

A Barunson E&A Production

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Animated Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World””

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

Best Documentary

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Costume Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Film Editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Original Score

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Production Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Documentary (Short Subject)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Short Film (Animated)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Short Film (Live Action)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”