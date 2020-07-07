Home / HOME VIDEO / CG Digital – Offerte Horror in Digitale
cg-digital---offerte-horror-in-digitale

CG Digital – Offerte Horror in Digitale

Davide Belardo 2 minuti fa HOME VIDEO Lascia un commento 2 Vista

E’ ora attiva su cgdigital.it – il servizio di cinema On Demand di CG Entertainment – una promozione con film horror a prezzo speciale: noleggio digitale a 2,99 e acquisto digitale a 5,99.La selezione comprende: cult del presente come The Void di di Jeremy Gillespie e Steven Kostanski, 47 metri di Johannes Roberts, Blue My Mind – Il segreto dei miei anni di Lisa Brühlmann; cult del passato come Amanti d’oltretomba di Mario Caiano e  Holocaust 2 di Elo Pannacciò; il meglio del cinema horror made in italy contemporaneo come The Nest – Il nido di Roberto De Feo, Respiri di Alfredo Fiorillo, The Wicked Gift di Roberto D’Antona, Il Carillon di John Real; film in esclusiva disponibili solo su CG Digital, come Killer Kate! di Elliot Feld e Scars of Xavier di Kai E. Bogatzki.La promo Horror è attiva a qui!
SEGUE L’ELENCO COMPLETO DELLA PROMO HORROR DI CG DIGITAL 
Across the River – Oltre il guadodi Lorenzo BianchiniGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y8dnhzd4
47 metri di Johannes RobertsGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/ychswy24
Alcolista di Lucas PavettoGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y9yuee2h
Amanti d’oltretomba di Mario CaianoGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y754mw85
Apartment 1303 di Michael TavernaGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/ya8o3ccr
Autopsy di Adam GieraschGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/ydak9g6m
Bedevil – Non istallarla di Burlee Vang, Abel VangGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yd3g336k
Blood Bags di Emiliano RanzaniGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y6cjpz4y
Blue My Mind – Il segreto dei miei annidi Lisa BrühlmannGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y33cr2es
Crucifixion – Il male è stato invocatodi Xavier GensGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y5wqloef
Demon Eye di Ryan SimonsGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/uvbe7xh
Die in One Day – Improvvisa o muoridi Eros D’AntonaGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yaw6l8ew
Ex Drummer di Koen MortierGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yasud7ed
Friend Request di Simon VerhoevenGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/ycemqlzf
Go Home – A casa loro di Luna GualanoGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y22kqr9f
Hansel & Gretel e la strega della foresta neradi Duane JourneyGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/tz8eshc
Holocaust 2 di Elo PannacciòGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yc5nt2px
Il Carillon di John RealGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yxkrk3et
Killer Kate! di Elliot FeldGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/uz27x3z
K-shop di Dan PringleGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y8jf9ufx
La settima musa di Jaume BalagueròGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y8kfkhpz
Le streghe son tornate di Álex de la IglesiaGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/ww2uqpb
Monkey Boy di Antonio MontiGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yc37sqlv
Peelers di Sevé SchelenzGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/vevopcl
Respiri di Alfredo FiorilloGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yby858su
Scars of Xavier di Kai E. BogatzkiGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y62oc4t8
The Axiom di Nicholas WoodsGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/yc9pnum7
The Last Heroes – Gli ultimi eroi di Roberto D’AntonaGUARDA ORA àhttps://tinyurl.com/tbx2wok
The Midnight Man di Travis ZariwnyGUARDA ORA àhttps://tinyurl.com/yclhezex
The Nest – Il nido di Roberto De FeoGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/t3ddun7
The Nightmare di Rodney AscherGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/ycmgaq9y
The Perfect Husband di Lucas PavettoGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y854n68a
The Void di Jeremy Gillespie , Steven KostanskiGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y9bvz2sk
The Wicked Gift di Roberto D’AntonaGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/y7z2zrhz
Why Hide? di James Edward CookGUARDA ORA https://tinyurl.com/skz7h8k

Tags

About Davide Belardo

Davide Belardo
Editor director, ideatore e creatore del progetto Darumaview.it da più di 20 anni vive il cinema come una malattia incurabile, videogiocatore incallito ed ex redattore della rivista cartacea Evolution Magazine, ascolta la musica del diavolo ma non beve sangue di vergine.

Guarda anche

cg-e-mustang-finaliste-cinema-ritrovato-dvd-awards-copertina

CG e Mustang finaliste ai Cinema Ritrovato – DVD AWARDS premio internazionale

Sono state annunciate le edizioni finaliste della XVII Edizione del concorso internazionale DVD Awards organizzato da Cineteca di …

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

© Copyright Daruma View 2020, All Rights Reserved