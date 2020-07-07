CG Digital – Offerte Horror in Digitale

|Across the River – Oltre il guadodi Lorenzo Bianchini
|47 metri di Johannes Roberts
|Alcolista di Lucas Pavetto
|Amanti d’oltretomba di Mario Caiano
|Apartment 1303 di Michael Taverna
|Autopsy di Adam Gierasch
|Bedevil – Non istallarla di Burlee Vang, Abel Vang
|Blood Bags di Emiliano Ranzani
|Blue My Mind – Il segreto dei miei annidi Lisa Brühlmann
|Crucifixion – Il male è stato invocatodi Xavier Gens
|Demon Eye di Ryan Simons
|Die in One Day – Improvvisa o muoridi Eros D’Antona
|Ex Drummer di Koen Mortier
|Friend Request di Simon Verhoeven
|Go Home – A casa loro di Luna Gualano
|Hansel & Gretel e la strega della foresta neradi Duane Journey
|Holocaust 2 di Elo Pannacciò
|Il Carillon di John Real
|Killer Kate! di Elliot Feld
|K-shop di Dan Pringle
|La settima musa di Jaume Balaguerò
|Le streghe son tornate di Álex de la Iglesia
|Monkey Boy di Antonio Monti
|Peelers di Sevé Schelenz
|Respiri di Alfredo Fiorillo
|Scars of Xavier di Kai E. Bogatzki
|The Axiom di Nicholas Woods
|The Last Heroes – Gli ultimi eroi di Roberto D’Antona
|The Midnight Man di Travis Zariwny
|The Nest – Il nido di Roberto De Feo
|The Nightmare di Rodney Ascher
|The Perfect Husband di Lucas Pavetto
|The Void di Jeremy Gillespie , Steven Kostanski
|The Wicked Gift di Roberto D’Antona
|Why Hide? di James Edward Cook
